Three, including two police personnel, injured in grenade attack at Jammu bus stand
Suspected militants threw the grenade at a police vehicle around 11.15 pm on Thursday.
Two police personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants at a bus stand in Jammu on Thursday night, ANI reported. They are now in a stable condition, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Gupta.
The militants had thrown the grenade at a police vehicle, Gupta said.
An officer at a police station near the police station said the attackers had hurled the grenade from a flyover around 11.15 pm and escaped in a vehicle, the Hindustan Times reported. Police have filed a case and an investigation is under way.
The area was cordoned off and police began looking for the suspects, Gupta told PTI.
Meanwhile, suspected militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba killed a man at his home in Bandipora district by slitting his throat on Thursday night, police said. His body was found before dawn on Friday.
Police have started investigation into the matter.