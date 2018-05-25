The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of the Class 12 examinations on Saturday, Secretary of School Education and Literacy department Anil Swarup said on Friday.

The results will be available on CBSE’s official website cbseresults.nic.in. The results are likely to be released by 10am or the latest by 11am, reported Times Now.

CBSE Class 12 results for Academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on 26th of May. — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 25, 2018

Candidates can also check their results through Microsoft’s app SMS Organiser, according to a statement released by the tech company. Students will have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

Anxiously refreshing your browser to get your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results? Stop! Get your results delivered to your SMS Organizer inbox as soon as they are announced, even when you are offline. https://t.co/UxGkXVHSHY pic.twitter.com/c4zhOolMry — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) May 24, 2018

The Class 12 exams began on March 5 and concluded on April 12. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The board had conducted a fresh exam for the cancelled Class 12 Economics paper on April 25 after it was found that the question paper had been leaked. The board had confirmed in April that the results would not be delayed due to the re-examination.

There were leaks in both the Class 12 and 10 CBSE examination papers, but the board decided against a re-test for the Class 10 students as it was an “internal segment” of education system. Students had carried out protests in Delhi and several other parts of the country demanding action against the culprits and claimed that the board has been negligent.

The leak of the Class 12 exam paper came to light when an envelope containing a hand-written economics paper was delivered to the CBSE office in Delhi on the evening of the day of exam, March 26. The CBSE then rescheduled the exam, setting a new date of April 25, and tried to email the encrypted question paper to the schools directly.

The Delhi Police stated that the leak occurred on March 23, three days before the scheduled examination. Investigators have made multiple arrests in several parts of the country. Three alleged conspirators who were integral to the leak, it is claimed, are from Una in Himachal Pradesh. The three main accused are employees of a school in the town.

The Human Resource Development ministry has set up a panel to examine the protocol and process followed by the CBSE to conduct the examination and will suggest measures to make the process more foolproof and secure. The seven-member panel headed by former HRD Secretary, Vinay Sheel Oberoi, is expected submit the report by May 31.