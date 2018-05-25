Film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 70 women, surrendered at the New York police station on Friday, Reuters reported.

He will reportedly be charged with first-degree rape and third-degree rape in one case, and with first-degree criminal sex act in another, officials had earlier said. Weinstein had earlier denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

Weinstein is expected to be taken to the Manhattan Criminal Court to be arraigned on the charges. The film producer will reportedly pay $1 million (approximately Rs 6.6 crore) as part of a bail deal, wear a monitoring device and surrender his passport.

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York police station where he's expected to surrender himself to officers to answer sexual misconduct charges https://t.co/3iu1bLmiU8 pic.twitter.com/IWXk0HjQ0m — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 25, 2018

On February 12, the state of New York sued the film producer and his former company for years of sexual harassment and misconduct with employees. After a four-month investigation into the allegations against Weinstein, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said employees of The Weinstein Company had faced “pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination”.

The allegations of sexual assault were first reported by The New York Times and the New Yorker in 2017, which led to the #MeToo movement where women across the world have publicly accused men in positions of power of sexual misconduct.