Pakistan is set to hold a general election on July 25 to choose representatives for the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies. President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday approved the date for the elections by signing a summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan, according to the government’s official Twitter handle.

The tenure of the present government ends on May 31. This is only the third time since 2002 that the assemblies will complete their full term and power would be handed over from one elected government to another, reported local newspaper The Express Tribune.

General elections in the country will be held on July 25 this year.

Pakistan's President, Mamnoon Hussain has approved the date for elections signing the summary sent by the Election Commission of #Pakistan about it. pic.twitter.com/82bw0czO80 — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) May 26, 2018

The election will pit the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party against former cricketer Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, reported The Guardian. The present government was faced with turmoil when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the post because of corruption charges against him and his family. The court also barred him from leading the party. Following this, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was elected as the new prime minister by the Pakistan National Assembly.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party has highlighted its investment in the country’s infrastructure and the billions of dollars in Chinese investment, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party vows to clean up corruption, and invest in education and healthcare.

Meanwhile, talks between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly to name a caretaker prime minister have been deadlocked, reported local news channel Geo News on Saturday.

If the deadlock continues, then National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will form a parliamentary committee to decide on a candidate. “The Parliamentary Committee to mull over the caretaker prime minister candidature will only be formed after the premier and the opposition leader lodge a request,” Sadiq told Geo News.