A Sikh truck driver who was shot at on May 12 in the United States died of his injuries, PTI reported on Sunday. Jaspreet Singh was shot at by Broderick Malik Jones Roberts while sitting in his car in Ohio’s Monroe city, reported local newspaper Journal-News.

On May 14, the Hamilton Ohio police department arrested Roberts on charges of felonious assault. He was initially indicted for aggravated robbery, felonious assault and possessing weapons under disability. After Singh’s death on Thursday, prosecutors Michael Gmoser re-presented the case to a grand jury, who indicted Roberts on felony murder, reported local newspaper India West.

A judge of the Hamilton Municipal Court set a bond of $1 million (Rs 6.7 crore), substantially increasing it from the initial amount of $ 1,25,000 (Rs 84 lakh). Roberts is scheduled to be back in court on May 31.

Roberts has a criminal history and was sent to prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to trespass, unlawful restraint and assault, reported PTI.

Advocacy group The Sikh Coalition said no evidence has been released to suggest there was any bias involved in the incident. The group’s legal team has been in contact with relevant authorities in Cincinnati and continues to monitor the case.

Singh had been living in the US for about eight years.