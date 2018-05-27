Egypt’s top administrative court on Saturday ordered authorities to block video sharing website YouTube for a month over a film that allegedly denigrates Prophet Muhammad, reported AFP.

The ruling on Saturday ends a seven-year-long appeal process over the release of Innocence of Muslims, a 14-minute video produced by by Nakoula Basseley Nakoula that mocks the Prophet Muhammad. In 2013, a lower administrative court had ordered that the website be blocked, but the case was appealed and its ruling stayed during the appeal process, reported Reuters. The ruling was then appealed before the a higher administrative court which issued the latest verdict.

The video sparked a wave of protests in Egypt, Libya and Tunisia, in which more than 30 people were killed. Since then, demonstrations have erupted in more than two dozen countries, including a protest at the US consulate in Chennai.