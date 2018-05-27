The Bihar Police on Sunday said at least 58 students were injured in a stampede triggered by a rumour about an earthquake at Bihar Sharif railway station in Nalanda district, PTI reported.

Railway Police Station House Officer Om Prakash Paswan said many applicants for admission to an industrial training institute were sleeping at the Bihar Sharif Station after alighting from the Danapur-Rajgir passenger train. “At around 2 am, the sound of asbestos sheets falling apart led many of them to believe that it was a tremor,” Paswan said. This led to a stampede.

The wounded were discharged after being treated for minor injuries at the Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital, Paswan said.

The students were scheduled to appear for the examination on Sunday.