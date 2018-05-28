Newly-elected Karnataka Congress legislator Siddu B Nyamagouda died in a road accident on Monday morning, the police said.

The accident took place when the Jamkhandi MLA was on his way from Goa to his home district Bagalkot. The car in which Nyamagouda was traveling hit a truck near Tulasigeri. Unidentified police officials told The Times of India that the injured MLA was taken to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Nyamagouda was re-elected from Jamkhandi in the recently-concluded Karnataka elections. With his death, the Congress now has 77 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly.

He defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Shrikanth Subbarao Kulkarni by a margin of more than 2,500 votes. Nyamagouda was a Union minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government in 1990-’91.

Extremely saddened by the passing of Jamkhandi MLA, Shri Siddu B Nyamagouda in a road accident. He was a deeply committed and hard working leader of @INCKarnataka. We will miss him.



My condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/h3T35KEGAz — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) May 28, 2018