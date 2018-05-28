A 10-year-old girl died after a giant wheel crashed at a fair in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night, the police said. Six others, including three children, were injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to Anantapur general hospital.

The accident took place after a bolt gave away and one of the cars of the Ferris Wheel crashed. Eyewitnesses claimed they had noticed that the bolt was loose and alerted the operator. They alleged that the operator failed to act quickly because he was drunk, reported NDTV. Later, local residents reportedly beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The police have registered a case against the operator, reported IANS. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.