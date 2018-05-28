The BSE Sensex traded higher by 267.31 points at 35,192.18 at 2.35 pm, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty rose 93.45 points to reach 10,698.60. The continued surge in Indian markets in the afternoon session was the result of gains in other Asian stock markets, on signs that the United States and North Korea were working towards holding a summit in June, reported Mint.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer on both the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Other stocks which performed well were Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Larsen and Toubro. The other top gainers on the Nifty were Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Lupin Ltd., and Gail Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest loser on the Sensex, while stocks of Tech Mahindra plunged the most on Nifty. Power Grid Corporation, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Wipro were the other top losers on the Sensex. On the Nifty, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Power Grid Corporation of India declined.

The rupee rose 35 paise to 67.43 against the US dollar at 2.18 pm. It strengthened for the third session on Monday to a two-week high against the dollar, after crude oil prices dropped the most in about a year.