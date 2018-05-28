Public sector bank employees will go on a strike on Wednesday and Thursday against a 2% salary increase offered by the Indian Banks Association, which represents bank managements. Bank unions decided to strike work after conciliatory talks convened by the chief labour commissioner in Delhi on Monday failed, reported The Hindu.

“Although the chief labour commissioner tried his best to sort out the strike issue, there was no positive development,” said All India Bank Employees Association General Secretary CH Venkatachalam. “The strike stands.”

Another reason for the strike is the unions’ claim that the Centre has adopted a casual approach towards wages.

The State Bank of India said the Indian Banks’ Association has communicated to the bank that the United Forum of Bank Unions has served a notice to go on strike. “The All India State Bank Officers’ Federation and All India State Bank of India Staff Federation are members of UFBU,” said the bank in a regulatory filing. “It is likely that our bank will also be impacted to some extent by the strike calls.”

UFBU is a representative body of nine unions that has been demanding a wage revision settlement. It is expected to submit a memorandum to Department of Financial Services Secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal on Tuesday.