Former President Pranab Mukherjee will address about 600 cadres of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at its headquarters in Nagpur on June 7, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

“Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s acceptance to attend RSS event in Nagpur sends a message to the country that on vital issues there should be dialogue and adversaries are not enemies,” top RSS leader Rakesh Sinha said. “Questions raised on RSS-Hindutva is being answered by his acceptance of invitation.” Mukherjee’s office has not yet issued a statement.

The former president is expected to address the organisation’s education wing on the last day of a 25-day camp, India Today reported.

RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy thanked Mukherjee for accepting the invitation and putting an end to attempts to ostracise the RSS. “Pranab is the new Sardar Patel,” he tweeted.