A man who was allegedly abducted by a group that included his wife’s family members, was found dead in a stream near Thenmala in Kerala’s Kollam district on Monday three days after his marriage, PTI reported. Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian, and Neenu Chacko, a Christian, had married on Friday at a sub-registrar’s office against the wishes of her family.

Police have registered a case against 10 men, including Neenu Chacko’s brother. One of the those arrested helped the police recover Joseph’s body, the Hindustan Times reported.

Joseph, an electrician from Kottayam district, and Chacko had been in a relationship for two years. The two had been summoned to the police station after the woman’s parents filed a missing person case on Friday. However, Chacko said she was 21 and would like to live with her husband. According to the Hindustan Times, both parties had reached a compromise after Chacko agreed to stay in a nearby hostel.

Joseph and his relative Aneesh were allegedly abducted early on Sunday from their residence, PTI reported. The abductors abandoned Aneesh on the way after torturing him, PTI reported, adding that he was being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

The police have also recovered the cars that were used to abduct the two men.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies police laxity

The woman had approached the Gandhi Nagar police station on Sunday in Kottayam after her husband was abducted. However, Chacko alleges, the police officers did not take her complaint seriously citing lack of personnel due to the chief minister’s visit to the district.

Joseph’s family members accused the police of not acting on his wife’s complaint, while several Congress workers demonstrated outside Gandhi Nagar police station on Monday morning.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident was unfortunate and ordered an inquiry by a special investigation team. He, however, denied reports that the police had showed laxity in investigating the case, PTI reported.

“Every complaint against the police department will be dealt seriously,” Vijayan said, according to NDTV. “There will be strict action against the officers who fail to discharge their duties.”

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Range Inspector General Vijay Sahkare suspended Sub-Inspector MS Shiby, Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunnymon for their alleged laxity.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission ordered the state police chief to submit a report in three weeks in connection with the case, and admit if there was any negligence by the police, PTI repoorted.