The Delhi Police Crime Branch has sent a list of students who had allegedly received the leaked Class 10 and Class 12 question papers during the Central Board of Secondary Education exams to the board, PTI reported on Monday, quoting unidentified police officials. The CBSE reportedly requested the Delhi Police to share the details of the students who had received the leaked papers.

The police is also learnt to have told the CBSE that the principal of the school from which the paper is believed to have leaked is not cooperating with the investigation. The principal was granted anticipatory bail and has since made himself unavailable for the investigation, a senior police official told Scroll.in.

The list of 60 students was sent to the board last week, PTI reported.

The central government faced massive backlash after the question papers of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics test were leaked in March. While exams were rescheduled for the Class 12 economics paper, the board decided not to re-conduct the Class 10 mathematics paper after it found the leak had little impact on the results. The results to Class 12 CBSE exams were declared on Sunday, while the Class 10 exam results are expected later on Tuesday.

In April, the Delhi Police arrested three people from Himachal Pradesh’s Una district for allegedly leaking the Class 12 paper.

On April 1, a Central Board of Secondary Education official was suspended for alleged lax supervision of the Class 12 economics examination. The suspension followed the arrest of two teachers and the owner of a coaching centre earlier in the day for allegedly being involved in the leak of the economics paper. On March 31, the Jharkhand Police had apprehended 12 people, including students and private tutors, in connection with the mathematics paper leaks.