Fuel prices across the country rose for the 16th consecutive day, with petrol touching a new high at Rs 86.24 per litre in Mumbai and diesel breaching the Rs 73.79 mark on Tuesday.

The rate of crude oil was mixed in Asian markets on Tuesday, after a reduction in prices over the last three days. The price of Brent variety of crude oil was higher than the previous close, while that of the West Texas Intermediate variety declined. This was triggered by speculation that Saudi Arabia and Russia would increase their output to ease a probable shortfall in supply, Reuters reported.

On Monday, NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar had recommended that the Centre and states reduce taxes on fuel, and that petrol and diesel prices be brought under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax, NDTV reported. Kumar refuted predictions that crude oil would reach $100 per barrel by the end of the year. He also forecast a reduction in fuel prices as a result of the recent fall in international crude oil prices.

State-run oil companies had resumed the dynamic pricing mechanism on May 14 after stable prices for 19 days. Retail prices were frozen between April 24 and May 13, when campaigning was on for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

International crude oil prices had risen in the period, while the rupee fell against the United States dollar – both factors make the fuels costlier. Oil companies are estimated to have lost about Rs 500 crore because of the price freeze for three weeks, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, petrol prices per litre in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai were at Rs 78.43, Rs 81.06 and Rs 81.43 while diesel prices were at Rs 69.31, Rs 71.86 and Rs 73.18 a litre, respectively,

On May 24, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had said the Centre is considering bringing petroleum products under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax. Earlier, he had said the Centre is deliberating on an “immediate solution” to control rising fuel prices.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s handling of the matter. “Fuel prices are increasing again and again,” Banerjee tweeted. “All are being badly affected: agriculture, transport and common people are being forced to bear burden. In spite of the grim situation, why isn’t the central government taking any serious steps to find a solution?”