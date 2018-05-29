An inmate of Rohtak Jail sustained injuries after a member of a rival gang allegedly shot him outside the Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Jatin Narwal said the accused, a minor, had been apprehended after he fled the site.

The injured inmate, identified as Dinesh, is being treated at a hospital.

Narwal said Haryana Police personnel had brought Dinesh, a member of the Gogi gang, to the court when a member of the Tillu gang opened fire outside gate number 2.

More details are awaited.

Dinesh, a criminal of Gogi gang who had been produced before Tis Hazari Court by Haryana Police, was fired upon by a member of Tillu gang, while he was seated in the police vehicle at Gate no. 2 of Tis Hazari Court. Dinesh admitted to hospital, accused apprehended #Delhi — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018