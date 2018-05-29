Delhi: Rohtak Jail inmate injured after rival gang member opens fire outside Tis Hazari court
The victim is being treated at a hospital.
An inmate of Rohtak Jail sustained injuries after a member of a rival gang allegedly shot him outside the Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Jatin Narwal said the accused, a minor, had been apprehended after he fled the site.
The injured inmate, identified as Dinesh, is being treated at a hospital.
Narwal said Haryana Police personnel had brought Dinesh, a member of the Gogi gang, to the court when a member of the Tillu gang opened fire outside gate number 2.
More details are awaited.