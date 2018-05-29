An Air India crew member has accused a senior airline official of sexually harassing her for six years. She also alleged that the company’s management had not taken any action on a complaint she filed in September, reported The Times of India.

On Tuesday, the complainant posted a letter addressed to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu

on social media alleging sexual harassment. Following this, Prabhu tweeted that he had asked Air India Chief Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola to look into the matter. The minister said that a committee would be formed to investigate the allegations, if needed.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development also took cognisance of the flight attendant’s complaint on Tuesday, reported News 18.

In the letter, dated May 25, the complainant said the senior executive was “a predator” who had “sexually propositioned” and “abused” her. “[He] used abusive language against other women in my presence, spoke of sexual acts with me and other women in my presence in office premises,” she added. The complainant said that the official had “tortured” and “discriminated against” her and that she would reveal his name only if she were allowed to meet Prabhu.

The letter was also marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha.

“He has insulted me and denied me privileges after I rejected his advances. He made my life a misery at work and continues to do so,” the complainant said in the letter.

The woman said she had lodged a complaint with Air India and also wrote to the managing director of the airline, but to no avail. She asked Prabhu to form a “neutral investigation committee” to inquire into the matter.