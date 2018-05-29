A special police officer was critically injured after he was shot at by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, said the police. Aqib Wagay was taken to a nearby district hospital from where he was referred to Srinagar, reported Kashmir Life.

The incident took place at Puchal village. An unidentified police officer told PTI that Wagay received bullet injuries in both his legs.

Wagay works in the Railway Police. “Wagay was shot at by the suspected militants,” said SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam Choudhary. “He was working as an SPO in Awantipora.” The Army, Special Operation Group of Police and the Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area after the attack.

More details are awaited.