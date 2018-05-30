A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed former Union minister P Chidambaram protection from arrest till June 5 in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, ANI reported. He had moved an anticipatory bail petition in the Patiala House Court earlier in the day.

The court sought a reply from the Enforcement Directorate on the plea before the next hearing. It asked P Chidambaram to appear before the agency on June 5, and said no coercive action can be taken against him till then.

Karti Chidambaram, the son of P Chidambaram, is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in the case, which is related to the approvals the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006. P Chidambaram was the finance minister then.

Karti Chidambaram allegedly facilitated bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction. The investigative agency is looking into “the circumstances” in which P Chidambaram, in his capacity as the finance minister, had granted the Foreign Investment Promotion Board approvals.