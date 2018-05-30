The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed a case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged irregularities in the hiring of a creative team for the Public Works Department, ANI reported. The agency searched Jain’s home and the residences of some PWD officials on Wednesday morning.

Jain holds the PWD portfolio, among others, in the Delhi cabinet. The CBI has also filed a case against SK Srivastava, a former chief engineer of PWD.

The CBI initiated a preliminary inquiry into the hiring of 24 architects for a creative wing of the PWD through an agency without any prior experience, unidentified officials told PTI.

In a tweet, Jain confirmed that his house had been raided. “Professionals were hired for different projects [by the PWD],” he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the CBI had been sent to Jain’s home just two days after he announced a draft policy to keep a check on charges levied by private hospitals. Jain is also the health minister of the state.

The CBI will find nothing in the raids, and its team has been sent only to divert the attention from the good work done by Jain, Sisodia told ANI.

Cbi raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by cbi. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) May 30, 2018