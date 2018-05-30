The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the results of the Common Law Admission Test 2018 to be declared on Thursday. Candidates can check their results on clat.ac.in.

A vacation bench of Justices LN Rao and MM Shantanagoudar said that the test cannot be cancelled, reported Live Law. The order was issued on a petition filed by six students from three states demanding a re-examination. It highlighted instances of “grossly improper, arbitrary and negligent conduct” of the examination.

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies submitted a report to the Supreme Court on the complaints received about the test, according to Bar & Bench. The court then asked the grievance redressal committee – appointed by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies and headed by former Kerala High Court Justice MR Hariharan Nair – to submit a report by June 6.

The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law offered at 19 national law schools. After the test was held on May 13, several candidates filed petitions in six High Courts and subsequently in the Supreme Court, seeking to quash the exam, alleging that there were inconsistencies and technical glitches during the online test, reported PTI. The test is conducted by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies.