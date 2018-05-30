A court in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Choudhary Rajinder Singh for allegedly using derogatory language against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during a rally in Kathua last week, PTI reported. Singh is the brother of BJP MLA Choudhary Lal Singh.

On May 21, Lal Singh had marched from Lakhanpur to Hiranagar in Kathua district demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the alleged rape and the murder of an eight-year-old girl in January. The clip shot at the rally shows Lal Singh’s brother Choudhary Rajinder Singh using abusive language against the chief minister.

Subsequently, the police booked him under Section 509 of the Ranbir Penal Code, which is applicable only to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and Section 66A of the Information Technology Act.

Kathua’s Chief Judicial Magistrate AS Langeh on Tuesday issued the arrest warrant against Rajinder Singh after the police filed an application in the court accusing the BJP leader of evading arrest. He directed the police to arrest Singh wherever he was found.