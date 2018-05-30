A soldier from Kerala who had recently visited his home town died in Kolkata of a suspected Nipah virus infection on May 27, said Eastern Command Spokesperson SS Birdi on Wednesday. He was cremated the following day.

Sheenu Prasad was posted at Fort William in Kolkata and had been on a month’s leave to his hometown, the Hindustan Times reported. He rejoined duty on May 13, and was admitted to Command Hospital a week later. The hospital said Prasad’s body fluid samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to be tested for Nipah, PTI reported.

“Till such time the test report is received it cannot be confirmed whether Nipah virus caused the death,” Birdi added.

So far, the Nipah virus has killed 13 people in Kerala. At least 175 people, including family members of those who have tested positive, are under observation. The virus can be transferred from animals to humans. It causes fever and cold-like symptoms, before quickly advancing to encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, and myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart. There is no vaccine or cure for Nipah infection at present.