A Russian journalist who was reported to have been killed in Ukraine on Tuesday appeared for a press conference in Kiev on Wednesday. Arkady Babchenko, a known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been living in Ukraine since 2017.

Vasyl Hrytsak, the head of the Ukrainian security service, said Babchenko’s murder had been staged to expose Russian agents who wanted to kill him, the BBC reported.

Babchenko, at a televised briefing at the office of Ukrainian security service, thanked the agency and apologised to his wife, who he said had not known that his murder was a hoax, local daily Kyiv Post reported. “I want to say sorry for your suffering,” the journalist said. He added that the Ukrainian security service had arrested the man who wanted to kill him.

Reports had earlier said that Babchenko’s wife found him covered in blood at their home, and that he had died in an ambulance.

Babchenko was a former soldier and one of Russia’s best-known war correspondents. He became the target of pro-government politicians in Russia after he criticised the country’s policy in Ukraine and Syria.