India on Wednesday urged the United Kingdom to expedite the extradition process of Indian fugitives and economic offenders, include businessmen Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, The Times of India reported. India also reportedly asked the UK to help locate fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, who is an accused in the Punjab National Bank scam case, and extradite suspected cricket bookie Sanjiv Kapur.

These matters were raised at the third India-UK home affairs dialogue in New Delhi. Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba led the Indian delegation while the UK team was headed by Patsy Wilkinson, the second permanent secretary in the British home office, PTI reported.

“We have sought the help of the authorities in the UK in the extradition of our wanted persons,” an unidentified official told The Times of India. “The process is on and everyone knows that it is because of our proactive action, that Mallya now has to fight his extradition case in a UK court, investing his time and money.”

The two sides also discussed matters related to counter-terrorism, terror financing, cyber security, women’s safety, organised crime and visas. Gauba and his team intimated to the British officials about India’s concern regarding the activities of pro-Khalistan and Kashmiri separatist groups and individuals in the UK. They urged UK to keep an eye on them, share intelligence with New Delhi and take appropriate action against them.