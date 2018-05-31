The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a stay on the broadcast of Tamil reality television show Solvathellam Unmai, which airs on Zee Tamil, until June 18, The News Minute reported. The court’s decision came after a man based in Virudhunagar district filed a petition claiming that it portrays the personal lives of people without any concern for their privacy.

The court also directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to file their reply on the matter.

“The host [Lakshmy Ramakrishnan] asks the person who is sitting at the studio to narrate what happened to them without concern about their right to privacy,” Kalyana Sundaram said in his petition. “Usually the programme records all the relationship matters pertaining to the individuals. It is pertinent to mention that sometimes, when asked the same questions over and over, the participant goes from verbal abusive to physical assault.”

The plea mentions a 2013 Supreme Court order “for framing necessary guidelines in the matter of television programming”, and claims that in Solvathellam Unmai, the host manipulates the participant’s emotions solely with a view to increase the Television Rating Points. The petition also said that an alleged child rapist had committed suicide after he was “outed” on the show.

In 2014, a woman named Baby Kala confessed that she had abetted the murder of her husband by her boyfriend in 2010, The News Minute said. The police then arrested Baby Kala and her boyfriend Gowrishankar, and asked Ramakrishnan to be a witness in court.