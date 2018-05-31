Security forces gunned down two suspected militants on Wednesday night in Jammu and Kashmir’s Qaziabad forest. A group of suspected militants had targeted an Army patrolling party in Handwara on Wednesday night, prompting a retaliatory fire.

“The fire was retaliated and a gunfight triggered in the area,” an unidentified official told The Tribune. “The exchange of fire continued for some time.”

Security officials found arms and ammunition at the site, the daily reported.