India’s Gross Domestic Product grew 7.7% during the January-March quarter as compared to the same quarter a year ago, the Centre said on Thursday. The government also estimated a 6.7% growth in GDP in the financial year 2017-’18.

The growth in economic output in January-March was faster than the 7% growth reported for the October-December quarter. The government had earlier pegged a 7.2% GDP growth for October-December, but revised it downward on Thursday.

The growth in economic output had declined to a three-year low of 5.7% in the April-June quarter of 2017, but recovered to 6.3% in the following quarter.

A “rapid growth” in agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors contributed to the overall growth in economic output during the first quarter of 2018, the government said. The agriculture sector grew by 4.5%, manufacturing by 9.1% and construction by 11.5%, the government data showed.