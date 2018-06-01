The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, made it to the top 100 universities in the Times Education World Reputation Rankings 2018, which were released on Wednesday. IISc Bangalore is the only Indian institution to make it to the top 100.

The university has been placed in the 91 to 100 rank banding. The top five universities in the list are Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford, Cambridge and Oxford.

This is the first time an Indian university has made it to the top 100 since 2011. The United States has 44 universities in the list, up from 42 last year. The United Kingdom however, has only nine universities in the top 100, down from 10 last year.

“This should give pause for serious thought as the country seeks to champion its status as ‘global Britain’ in a post-Brexit world,” Phil Baty, editorial director of the rankings said. “What is particularly striking is that the US has actually strengthened its position in the world despite fears that America is suffering a ‘Trump slump’ in terms of its global reputation.”

Times Higher Education says the World Reputation Rankings have been compiled from a “globally representative survey of more than 10,000 senior academics”. It says the rankings were established through the world’s “largest invitation-only academic opinion survey”.