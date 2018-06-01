Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after reports claimed that more than 20 militants have infiltrated into the Valley, PTI reported quoting unidentified officials. The militants have reportedly come from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and are believed to be affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Apart from the Valley, the forces are on high alert in Delhi too. The security forces have been asked to maintain vigil around sensitive areas.

The officials said rarely have so many militants infiltrated at one go, and added that they were apprehending a spate of attacks. An unidentified official told NDTV that intelligence inputs have informed them that the militants have split into groups and could be planning strikes on Saturday.

Saturday happens to be the anniversary of Battle of Badr – the first battle of Islam that took place in 624 AD. In 2017, militants carried out a series of attacks in Kashmir on the Badr anniversary. The Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed all the attacks.