The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Thursday arrested 1993 Mumbai serial blast accused Ahmed Mohammed Lambu, ANI reported. Officials have not yet disclosed other details. Lambu is purportedly underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide.

Lambu is reportedly also on Interpol’s Red Corner Notice list, which is considered equivalent to an international arrest warrant. He will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in Mumbai.

Ahmed: 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Ahmed Mohammed Lambu was arrested by Gujarat ATS. A Red Corner Notice & warrants have been issued against him. He will be handed over to CBI Mumbai. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/jm36LIGjPM — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

Police said Lambu has had a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head since 1997, The Times of India reported.

On March 12, 1993, at least 257 people were killed and over 700 injured in 12 powerful blasts across Mumbai. The explosions, orchestrated by Dawood Ibrahim, were an act of revenge against the communal riots that swept through Mumbai in December 1992 and January 1993 after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. At least 900 people were killed in the riots and more than 2,000 were injured – the majority of them Muslims.