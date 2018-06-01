The Thane Police on Friday summoned actor-producer Arbaaz Khan in connection with an Indian Premier League betting scam, Hindustan Times reported.

Khan, who has to appear for questioning on Saturday, was summoned days after the arrest of bookie Sonu Jalan, alias Sonu Batla, who allegedly used to run a betting ring in India and abroad. “During investigation, it was found that Khan was being threatened by Jalan as he had lost money on one of the matches,” said Pradeep Sharma, senior police inspector in Thane Police’s anti-extortion cell.

The police found a diary of 42-year-old Jalan, NDTV reported. It purportedly had the phone numbers of more than 100 bookies, the name of a Bollywood celebrity, contractors and builders. Jalan reportedly worked for a bookie who goes by the name “Junior Kolkata”.

“Jalan had arranged a match-fixing meeting in Dubai,” Sharma said. “The celebrity was also present at that time. We are probing to know which match was fixed and who all were involved.”