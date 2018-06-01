A severe storm accompanied by rain hit parts of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening, reported PTI. In Uttarakhand, cloudbursts were reported in Pauri, Tehri and Balkot districts. The cloudburst in Tehri district’s Ghansali area reportedly destroyed several hectares of crops, reported ANI.

A dust storm lashed Delhi, Noida and Faridabad, bringing down the temperature to 38 degrees Celsius at 9 pm from 42 degrees Celsius three hours earlier, SkyMet Weather reported.

Dust storm hits parts of Delhi.

अगले दो घंटों में राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र कैथल, करनाल, जींद, पानीपत, मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में गरज व तेज हवाओ के साथ वर्षा होगी।



Source:IMD

In Himachal Pradesh, strong winds uprooted trees, blew off roofs and disrupted power supply in Shimla and its adjoining areas, reported PTI. The rain helped bring forest fires in Chamba, Kangra and Shimla under control. Indian Air Force helicopters helping douse the fire were called off following the rains. Baijnath recorded rainfall of 48 mm, followed by Pandoh (31 mm) and Gohar (30 mm).

Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm were reported in Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI.

#Uttarakhand: Cloud burst after heavy rain in Ghansali area of Tehri, reports of destruction of several hectares of crops. pic.twitter.com/xUBeFJPJfx — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018