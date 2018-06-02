A taxi driver allegedly raped a 30-year-old Japanese woman in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, the police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Deepak, has been arrested, reported ANI.

The incident took place on May 30, reported The Tribune. The police said the woman came from Kaza to Manali on May 29. She missed her bus to Dharamsala the next day, and the accused offered to take her to Kullu in his taxi to catch the next bus. The driver then allegedly took her to a secluded place and raped her. He later dropped her back to Manali.

“Case has been registered and one person also arrested,” said Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri. Deepak, 38, is a resident of Katalla in Mandi district, according to local reports.

The complainant has been sent for medical test. “Further investigation under way,” said Agnihotri. The police officer added that the embassy concerned had been informed. The woman was scheduled to go back from Delhi on June 3.