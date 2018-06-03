Two Border Security Force personnel were killed on Sunday after Pakistani rangers allegedly resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the International Border in the Pragwal area of Akhnoor sector, PTI reported.

A senior officer of the security force said the two personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were critically injured in the firing, which began early on Sunday morning. They succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Cross-border firing was on, the official told PTI. More details are awaited.

This incident came just a week after Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 “in letter and spirit”, and ensure that the agreement is not violated any longer.

The two sides agreed to exercise restraint in case of any conflict, and resolve the matter using existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at the level of local commanders.