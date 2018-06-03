The Haryana Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping and stabbing to death a five-year-old girl in Palwal district, PTI reported. The police remanded him to three-day custody and have begun an investigation, Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram said.

The accused, who worked at a shop owned by the girl’s father, allegedly abducted her on Thursday afternoon and took her to his house after an argument with her father. He allegedly stabbed her in the stomach and then put her body inside a container. The family and villagers began searching for her after she did not return late in the night.

The police have booked the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and are trying to find out if the man had any accomplices.