The National Investigation Agency has arrested a second person in connection with the attack on the Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota in November 2016, IANS reported on Saturday. Seven Army personnel, including two officers, were killed in the attack.

The arrested man was identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar, a timber dealer in Pulwama and a resident of Chillipura in Shopian district. The agency arrested him for his role in assisting the militants who carried out the attack, an official said. Tariq will now be taken from Srinagar to Jammu and priduced before the Special NIA court.

In May, the National Investigation Agency had arrested Kupwara resident Syed Muneer Ul Hassan Qadri and said that the attack was carried out by the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Qadri had told officials that he, along with other Valley-based operatives, were in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists in the Samba sector a day before the attack. “They subsequently stayed at a hotel in Jammu and then left the attackers at Nagrota outside the Army camp late at night and proceeded to the Kashmir Valley,” said an NIA spokesperson.

Tariq’s statement during interrogation corroborated that of Qadri, an official said on Saturday.

The attack, carried out on November 29, 2016, also left three militants dead. Huge cache of fire arms, ammunition, explosives and other articles were recovered from the deceased. Documents written in Urdu claiming the incident as “the first instalment in revenge for killing Afzal Guru” were recovered from the militants. It also said the Nagrota attack was the work of “holy warriors fighting for Ghazwa-e-Hind”.