Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday refused to respond to the controversy surrounding his decision to address Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers in Nagpur on June 7, saying he will express his views at the event.

“I will say whatever I have to in Nagpur,” the former Congress leader told Anandabazar Patrika. “I have received several letters, requests and phone calls but I have not responded to any of them.”

A few Congress leaders have downplayed Mukherjee’s decision, while leaders such as Jairam Ramesh, Ramesh Chennithala and CK Jaffer Sharief have urged him to reconsider his decision. Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram has asked Mukherjee to tell the RSS what is wrong with their ideology. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday praised the RSS and said there was no reason for anyone to object to the right-wing organisation’s principles.

The former president will address the organisation’s education wing on the last day of a 25-day camp.