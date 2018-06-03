The price of petrol was cut for the fifth straight day on Sunday, though the cost of diesel remained the same. Petrol cost Rs 78.11 per litre in Delhi on Sunday, after it was Rs 78.20 in the Capital the previous day. The price of a litre was Rs 85.92 in Mumbai, and Rs 80.75 in Kolkata. In Chennai, it was down 10 paise, to Rs 81.09 a litre.

The price of diesel continues to be Rs 69.11 a litre in Delhi, Rs 71.66 in Kolkata, Rs 73.58 in Mumbai, and Rs 72.97 in Chennai.

On Friday, the prices of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas cylinder, were increased by Rs 2.2 and by Rs 77 for non-subsidised cylinder in New Delhi. The price per subsidised LPG cylinder in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai is Rs 496.65, Rs 491.31 and Rs 481.84 respectively,