Tamil actor Sangeetha Balan was arrested late on Saturday for her alleged involvement in a prostitution racket, reports said. The Chennai Police raided a resort off the East Coast Road in Panaiyur where the racket was reportedly being run from. Several women including three actors were found there and have been sent to a rehabilitation centre, according to DNA.

Balan, and another suspect who was arrested, were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore, The Indian Express reported.

She is known for her role in the television serial Vani Rani, and has also acted in others including Karuppu Roja and Tamilsevanum Thaniyar Anjalum. Actor Raadhika Sarathkumar plays the lead in Vani Rani.