The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre on Sunday issued a flood forecast for Bengaluru for the next 24 hours, The Times of India reported. Low-lying ow lying localities in five of the eight zones in the city are vulnerable to flooding, the agency said. “According to the rain forecast, locations in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone, East zone, South zone, Mahadevapura zone and Bommanahalli zone are vulnerable to flooding

and are expected to get severely inundated,” the centre added.

On Saturday, a 25-year-old labourer was killed and three of his family members were injured after heavy rain lashed the city, Bangalore Mirror reported. The wall at their house in ITI Layout came crashing down in the early hours of Saturday. Traffic was thrown out of gear on major roads such as Sarjapur Road, Hosur Road, Mysuru Road and Ballari Road.

“Rain is expected every day after 2 pm from June 3 to June 9,” said G Srinivas Reddy, the monitoring centre’s director. Twenty-six districts in the state have reportedly received heavy rainfall.

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has announced Rs 5-lakh compensation for rain-related deaths. On Saturday, a man named Imran Nadaf was washed away in a drain along the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Belgavi district.