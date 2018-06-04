The Centre has asked all states to ensure that the police or intelligence agencies monitor the activities of illegal migrants, including Rohingyas, and restrict them to specified locations, ANI reported. In a letter on Saturday, the Home Ministry directed state governments to review steps taken to prevent the entry of illegal migrants.

The refugees pose “serious challenges” and security concerns as some of them engage in illegal activities and are “vulnerable to radicalisation”, the ministry told the states.

States must capture the biometrics of illegal migrants to avoid their use to get Indian identity documents, the letter said. The Centre also said identity documents of Rohingyas should be shared with Myanmar for verification.

“It has been brought to the notice of the government that some of the Rohingyas/foreigners are involved in crimes, anti-national activities, money laundering, procuring fake/fabricated Indian documents; and some of them have illegally and fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents e.g. PAN card, voter card, etc,” the letter read. “Most of these persons have entered India illegally, and many of them have taken help of organised groups of touts and agents.”

In August, the government had announced that it was planning to deport all Rohingya refugees living in the country. The government told the Supreme Court that the continued illegal immigration of Rohingyas to India had “serious national security ramifications and threats”. The deportation order has been challenged in court.