The Udupi Police on Sunday arrested three personnel for their alleged role in the murder of a cattle trader in Shenarbettu on May 29, The Times of India reported. Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi identified the arrested personnel as Hiriyadka Police Station Sub-Inspector DN Kumar, driver constable Gopal and constable Mohan Kothwal, The Hindu reported.

Of the three, Kumar was suspended for dereliction of duty on May 31.

The deceased’s brother had filed a complaint alleging that 61-year-old Hussainabba was assaulted by Bajrang Dal activists before he died. Two other occupants in the car in which Hussainabba was travelling had purportedly escaped from the site. The accused police personnel were reportedly present at the scene of the murder.

Nimbargi said the victim died in a police vehicle and on finding him dead, the accused left his body a kilometre away from the site where his vehicle was waylaid. The police officials then registered a case of unnatural death while citing that he may have died of a cardiac arrest while fleeing from the police.

On June 2, the police arrested four people for their alleged role in the death, The Hindu reported. They have been identified as Umesh Shetty, 28, a resident of Perdoor, Rathan, 22, a resident of Hiriyadka, Suresh Mendon alias Suri, 42, a resident of Perdoor, and Prasad H Kondady, 30.