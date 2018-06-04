Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reuters quoted Pyongyang’s news agency KCNA as saying on Sunday. The report did not mention any date for the meeting.

If confirmed, this is possibly the first time the North Korean leader is meeting a counterpart in Pyongyang.

“I am going to visit the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea and meet His Excellency Kim Jong-un,” Assad was quoted as saying after he reportedly received the credentials of North Korean Ambassador Mun Jong Nam. There is no official confirmation from Assad’s office.

Assad also reportedly said: “The world welcomes the remarkable events in the Korean peninsula brought about recently by the outstanding political caliber and wise leadership of HE Kim Jong Un. I am sure that he will achieve the final victory and realize the reunification of Korea without fail.”

North Korea has faced international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme while the United Nations imposed curbs on the Syrian regime on account of the civil war in the country. The UN has accused Pyongyang and Syria of collaborating in the production and use of chemical weapons. Both countries have denied the accusations.

North Korea reportedly established diplomatic relations with Syria in 1966 with the opening of its embassy in Damascus. Three years later, Syria opened its embassy in Pyongyang. North Korea had also sent soldiers to help Syria during the Arab-Israeli war in October 1973.

Kim Jong-un recently met Chinese President Xi Jin Ping in April and May and is scheduled to meet United States of America President Donald Trump on June 12 in Singapore.