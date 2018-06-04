At least 14 patients died between Saturday morning and Sunday evening in Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science after more than 350 nurses and junior doctors went on strike after the relatives of a patient beat up a nurse, IANS reported.

Healthcare services resumed on Sunday evening after the nurses and doctors called off the strike after health minister Ramchandra Chandrabansi assured the striking nurses and doctors that the government would accept most of their demands. “We had demanded the strengthening of security at RIMS, removal of current security agency, introduction of one-patient-one-attendant rule, and membership in the governing body,” RIMS Junior Doctors’ Association chief Ajit Kumar told Hindustan Times.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das’ had instructed Chandrabansi and Chief Secretary Sudhir Tripathi to meet the doctors and nurses. In a tweet, Das wrote that everyone had the right to protest but chaos would not be tolerated.