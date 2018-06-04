Union Minister of Culture and Environment Mahesh Sharma on Sunday said that a scientific study will be conducted to determine the exact colour of the marble of Taj Mahal.

A scientific study called colour stereography will be carried out. It is a technique by which two almost identical pictures are used to create a single three-dimensional image. It allows people to perceive both variations in colour and variations of light. “We have original photographs of the monument that are over 100 years old and the same will be compared with pictures taken after cleaning of the monument to measure the changes,” said Sharma, according to The Times of India.

The statement came a month after the Supreme Court rebuked the Centre, asking why the Taj Mahal was “turning brown and green”. “We are concerned at the change of the colour of the Taj Mahal,” a bench comprising Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta said. “It became yellowish, then turned brownish and now its greenish. Why is it happening? What is going on?”

The court criticised the government after petitioner MC Mehta submitted photographs of the Taj Mahal and said that pollution and deforestation in and around the area were contributing to the damage. The top court suggested that the Centre take the assistance of archaeological experts from India and abroad to assess the damage to the monument, and restore it.

The reports compiled by the team will be produced before the court. Sharma said that after the scientific study there will be a proper document so that “no one can raise questions on the colour of the 17th Century mausoleum or claim that it’s turning yellow or brown”.