Indian Union Muslim League MLA Parakkal Abdulla, who represents Kuttiadi constituency in Kozhikode district in the Kerala Assembly attended the House wearing a mask and gloves, PTI reported. Seventeen people have died in the Nipah virus outbreak in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Abdulla of trivialising a serious matter, while Health Minister KK Shailaja described it as a “ridiculous act”. “Either there should be patients here or the MLA himself should be infected,” The New Indian Express quoted Shailaja as saying. “In the latter case, he should not be here. What he is doing is wrong.”

Play

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the United Democratic Front defended Abdulla, saying the MLA had worn the mask in solidarity with the people of Kozhikode. ‘’There is no need to insult him,’’ Chennithala said. Abdulla said everyone in Kozhikode’s Perambra and Kuttiadi regions were walking around wearing the protective gear, and he wanted to draw the government’s attention to their plight, Manorama reported.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the district collectors of Kozhikode and Malappuram to deliver free rice and other essential food articles to the homes of those under observation. As many as 1,949 people who came in contact with Nipah patients are at present under observation.