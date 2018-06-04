Indian benchmark indices on Monday closed lower on Monday with the BSE Sensex falling 215.37 points to end at 35,011.89, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty declining 67.70 points to finish at 10,628.50. The decline in the markets was the result of heavy losses in banking and realty stocks, and caution as the Reserve Bank of India’s three-day monetary policy meeting began, Mint reported.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top three gainers on both indices. Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the other major gainers on the Sensex. On Nifty 50, stocks of Hindalco and Lupin performed well.

HDFC was the biggest loser on the Sensex. Other stocks which declined the most were Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation and Hindustan Unilever. On the Nifty, stocks of Indiabulls Housing Finance declined the most. Other major losers were HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv.

Other major Asian markets had a mixed day. The Taiwan TSEC 50 Index rose by over 74 points, and the Hong Kong Hang Seng by over 24 points. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell over 30 points, the Shanghai SE Composite Index 20 points, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries over 19 points.

The rupee traded seven paise lower against the United States dollar at 67.12 at 4.52 pm.