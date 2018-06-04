Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki submitted his resignation to King Abdullah II on Monday amid mass protests over rising prices and a bill which seeks to reform the tax system, Reuters reported.

Mulki’s resignation came after thousands of Jordanians protested in the Capital Amman on Sunday night – the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations – against price increases and a tax reform bill which was sent to Parliament in May. The protestors had converged near the cabinet office, demanding Mulki’s resignation, Al Jazeera reported.

The news network said Mulki is expected to meet King Abdullah II later on Monday at the Royal Palace.

Jordanian police chief Major General Fadel al-Hamoud had earlier said at a press conference that the forces had detained 60 people for crimes committed during protests against tax hikes. He also claimed that 42 policemen had been injured, Arab News reported.

Hiba Quntar, a member of Jordan’s press syndicate, said that Mulki would most likely be replaced by Omar al-Razzaz, the education minister, who was more likable and acceptable to the people.