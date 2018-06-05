Starbucks Corporation Executive Chairman Howard Schultz has handed over his responsibilities to chief executive Kevin Johnson, Reuters reported on Monday. The 64-year-old will leave the company by June-end, and take on the role of chairman emeritus, a company statement said.

Media reports speculated that the liberal-leaning long-time critic of the government may enter the next United States presidential race in 2020. In 2017, Shultz had criticised US President Donald Trump as “a president that is creating episodic chaos every day”.

“I want to be truthful with you without creating more speculative headlines,” Schultz told The New York Times on Monday. “For some time now, I have been deeply concerned about our country – the growing division at home and our standing in the world.”

Shultz said he wanted to “figure out if there is a role I can play in giving back”. When asked directly about a possible presidential bid, Shultz said: “I intend to think about a range of options, and that could include public service. But I am a long way from making any decisions about the future.”

Under Shultz’s leadership, Starbucks grew from 11 cafes to over 28,000 in 77 countries.

The coffee shop chain was in the news in April after two African-American men were arrested in April for sitting at a Starbucks outlet in Philadelphia without ordering anything. They later settled the matter with the city administration for $1 each, and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 (Rs 1.33 crore) programme for young entrepreneurs.

On May 29, Starbucks shut more than 8,000 of its coffee shops in the United States to conduct a daylong training session on racial bias for its employees.